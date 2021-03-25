Ghana arrive for Afcon qualifier against Bafana minus three more players

Orlando Pirates keeper Richard Ofori has recovered from an injury and trained on Wednesday evening, and seems likely to start between the posts.

Ofori is among more experienced players – along with the Amiens (France) pair of defender Nicholas Opoku and midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey, and Pyramids FC (Egypt) forward John Antwi – who will be expected to guide young players such as Ajax Amsterdam’s Kudus Mohammed (20).

Akonnor sounded quietly confident that Ghana, despite their withdrawals, and with a local-based portion of their squad who have trained together for more than a month in Accra, can beat Bafana.

“I mean it's a different ball game altogether,” he said, asked how the match in Johannesburg compares to Ghana’s 2-0 win against South Africa in the Group C opener a year-and-a-half, and a global pandemic, ago in Cape Coast.

“That was our home, this time we are in an away match – it’s their home ground.