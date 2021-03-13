The new ‘Beast’: Matanzima’s path from Queen’s College to the Bulls

Promising Bulls loosehead prop Simphiwe Matanzima has shared his inspiring and eventful journey that took him from the Eastern Cape to Loftus to realise his dream of playing professional rugby.

Matanzima, whose was disrupted by injury last season after a solid start, recalled his early schooling days in Komani (then Queenstown) that shaped his career, and a period where he lost his motivation for the sport.

“In grade 11 at Queen’s College in the Eastern Cape, at that time I started losing interest in rugby,” said the 23-year-old, who is part of Vodacom’s Focus on Future Stars programme at the Bulls.

“You get negative once you go through something [a loss of motivation] like that. But my second team coach really influenced me to get my passion back for the game and start enjoying my rugby again.

“He reignited my love for rugby and everyone has an experience of this in high school.

“Some players will play A team level their whole life, from under-8 through to the first team, but some guys are late bloomers. It’s important that you really have a passion for the game.

“Sometimes you just need to take a step back and find that passion again. If you’re good enough, the cream will always rise.