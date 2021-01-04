Team of Choice end 15-game winless streak

Maritzburg United coach Ernst “Mazinyo” Middendorp has given a sense their crucial 2-1 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic at the weekend is special to everyone associated with the Team of Choice.

The win, courtesy of Thabiso Kutumela’s brace, didn’t just hand Maritzburg their maiden three points of the season, it also meant United ended their 15-game winless streak. Before beating Celtic, who struck via Victor Letsoalo, Maritzburg had won last season, beating Polokwane City 1-0 in March last year.

“It’s not only me [who’s happy that the club have finally returned to winning ways]. I think the entire institution of Maritzburg United [is excited]. The entire stakeholders [are happy]. The fans were definitely waiting for it,” said Middendorp.

As much as he values the win over Celtic, thinking it narrows a gap between them and other bottom-half clubs, Mazinyo wasn’t too pleased at the way his charges played in the second stanza, challenging them to manage the game well if they’re winning.

[The win was needed] to get connected to the rest of the pack. But we are aware that each and every player can still do more, in particular in the second-half where we didn’t manage the game the way we’d discussed,” said Middendorp.

“[When] you’re leading 2-0, of course you must know the importance of managing the game well.”