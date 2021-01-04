Itumeleng Khune has been left out of Kaizer Chiefs’ squad that has travelled to Angola to face Primeiro De Agosto on Tuesday but key striker Samir Nurković is in line to make his first start of the season.

Other players who have missed out on the trip are key midfielders Lebogang Manyama and Willard Katsande but the club has not given reasons they have not travelled Luanda for this crucial Caf Champions League match.

Amakhosi take on Primeiro De Agosto in the second leg at the 11th November Stadium in Luanda on Tuesday afternoon hoping for a favourable result after the two sides played to a 0-0 draw last month.

An outright win or a draw with goals will be enough for Chiefs to progress to the group stages and their mission has been boosted by the availability of Nurković as they have been shy in front of goals.

Nurković‚ who was Chiefs’ leading goalscorer in the DStv Premiership last season where they missed out on the championship on the last day of the campaign‚ has not played this season.

Coach Gavin Hunt‚ who led Bidvest Wits to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup last season‚ has taken 18 players to Luanda where he will be assisted by Dillion Sheppard.

In the absence of Khune‚ who has been rocked by elementary mistakes recently‚ Hunt is likely to start with Daniel Akpeyi between the poles with his defence marshaled by Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso.

In the midfield‚ most of the attacking responsibilities will fall on the shoulders of Khama Billiat‚ Dumisani Zuma and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in the absence of Manyama and Katsande.

To get the much needed goals‚ Hunt will pin his hopes on Leonardo Castro‚ Lazalous Kambole‚ Bernard Parker and Nurković if he is given a chance for his first start of the campaign.

Travelling Squad:

Bruce Bvuma‚ Daniel Akpeyi‚ Erick Mathoho‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Daniel Cardoso‚ Philani Zulu‚ Njabulo Blom‚ Darrel Matsheke‚ Happy Mashiane‚ Khama Billiat‚ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo‚ Kgotso Moleko‚ Bernard Parker‚ Leonardo Castro‚ Siyabonga Ngezana‚ Lazalous Kambole‚ Samir Nurkovic‚ Dumsani Zuma