The year 2020 globally was‚ as anyone who has not been living under a rock‚ and in this year one would not blame anyone for having actually found a nice boulder to bury oneself under‚ actually simply indescribable.

The Covid-19 pandemic – and Donald Trump – saw to that. So it's not surprising that even in SA football‚ in this craziest of years‚ there was plenty of mad stuff going on.

TimesLIVE explores five insane things that happened to SA football in the crazy year 2020‚ and yes‚ they are ranked in this order:

5. Absa ends its sponsorship of the Premiership

Since the pre-2010 World Cup financial bubble hit South African football‚ the country's top-flight league has been synonymous with the name the Absa Premiership. In 2007 Absa signed a deal worth a then-staggering R500-million over five years to sponsor the top-flight. On June 4‚ in the midst of the league's shutdown due to Covid-19‚ the news broke that the bank would not renew its latest three-year contract‚ which had grown to being worth R140-million a year‚ and was ending its 16-year relationship with the PSL.

Professional football in SA need not fret financially‚ though‚ as the PSL's broadcast partner quickly stepped in as the new headline sponsor too once the extended 2019-20 season ended in September‚ and on September 24 the DStv Premiership was born.