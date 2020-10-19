Kaizer Chiefs advance to MTN8 semis

Using their main weapon from last season, set pieces, Kaizer Chiefs prevailed to reach the MTN8 semifinals after coming from behind to outwit Maritzburg United 2-1 thanks to Yagan Sasman's brace at FNB Stadium yesterday.

Both goals, scored late in the second half, came from two brilliant corner kicks by Khama Billiat.

It was the same weapon, set pieces, that Chiefs used last season under the previous coach Ernst Middendorp to score goals from set-pieces.

The win gave new coach Gavin Hunt a perfect start in his first match in charge since taking over from Middendorp.

Maritzburg started the match without their number one goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, who is on his way to Orlando Pirates and was replaced by Bongani Mpandle. Chiefs were without Willard Katsande and Lebohang Manyama, who were both suspended, while Samir Nurkovic and Eric Mathoho were both out with injuries they sustained towards the end of last season. Hunt started with only Lazarous Kambole and Bernard Parker upfront with Leonardo Castro on the bench.

Maritzburg started the brighter of the two as they dominated earlier on, and it was not long before they broke the ice.

Chiefs were caught napping on 35 minutes when possession turnover high up the pitch released Thabiso Kutumela, who beat the offside trap for a cool finish past Itumeleng Khune to make it 1-0.

Sasman was close to bringing the Amakhosi level almost immediately after launching a left-footed shot from a tight angle, but Bongani Mpandle parried the efforts to make sure the Team-of-Choice went to the interval with a lead.

Maritzburg had the opportunities to increase their lead in the second half and put the match beyond Chiefs' reach. They could have scored more than two goals but failed to convert them.

They were made to rue those missed chances as Chiefs stepped up the gear in the second half and created a lot of chances, and the pressure finally paid off in the 73rd and 75th minutes when Sasman scored from corner kicks following Billiat's brilliant set-pieces.

Hunt will be happy with the fighting spirit Chiefs showed yesterday and will want to build on this going into the new season.