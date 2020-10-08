Who will win the goal of the season award? Chiefs, Sundowns and Pirates fans prepare for one final battle

Mamelodi Sundowns may have pipped Kaizer Chiefs to the league title on the final day of the season last month but there's small matter of another fiercely contested accolade that is still up for grabs.

The goal of the season award has become a huge talking point in South African football and the fact that the winning strike is decided through votes from the fans ensures that the stakes are very high.

Voting opened on Wednesday and moments after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) had signalled the start of the race, the Chiefs, Sundowns and Orlando Pirates fans took to social to taunt each other.

The massively popular Chief have three representatives in the pot after Dumisani Zuma won the goal of the month in November, Samir Nurković in December and Lebogang Manyama in February.