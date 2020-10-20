It's all in the mind, says Gavin Hunt

Ahead of their DStv Premiership opener against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has highlighted areas where he feels they need to improve.

After watching his side come from a goal down to win 2-1 against Maritzburg United in the MTN8 quarterfinal on Sunday, Hunt says it will take time for his philosophy to take hold at the club.

The 56-year-old will face a stern test when they renew their rivalry with Sundowns, who lost to Bloemfontein Celtic also on Sunday, and Hunt promised that he would be working on getting game intelligence and mentality right.

“There are a lot of things we are going to try and do, and that will happen on a training ground,” Hunt told the media after the match.

“I don’t like talking. I want to work on the training ground and work on getting to know what we need to do at certain times. There are so many things we need to do better.

“But I have been here a week and a half, and some of the players I don’t even know their names. It will take a little bit of time.”