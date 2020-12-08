Barker smiles as Stellies triumph over Galaxy

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has showered praise on his players after they delivered a good performance in their 1-0 win over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

The win, courtesy of Stanley Dimgba’s late strike, was Stellies’ second as they moved to eighth on the DStv Premiership log standings with eight points from six matches.

Barker was pleased with his side’s display as they showed improvement from the 0-3 thumping from Mamelodi Sundowns before the Galaxy match.

“I’m pleased with the results. I thought it was an entertaining game from both sides and we cfought hard to get a victory,” Barker told the club media department after the match.

“I think we showed great resilience from not our best last week [0-3 defeat to Sundowns]. We showed great commitment throughout the game. The players fought hard and I think we deserved the victory. We created better chances throughout the game.”

With the match seemingly heading for a draw, Dimgba, who came on as a sub to replace Lelethu Skelem in the 74th minute, scored with seven minutes remaining to seal the victory for Stellies and hand Galaxy their first defeat.

“Although they did have moments of possession, I felt that we handled that decent enough, and we always looked dangerous once we went on transition and counter-attack,” Barker said.

“Probably looked like the game might go to the draw, and it needed something special and a good goal from Stanley. Very happy with the performance and the results. We need to keep moving forward.”

As for Galaxy, they will be disappointed with the result, especially as they were playing at home.

Dan Malesela’s charges have only won one, drawn four, and lost the other, and they are ninth on the table with seven points from six matches.

Stellenbosch’s next match is against Cape Town City on December 15 at Danie Craven Stadium, while Galaxy will face Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld the same day.