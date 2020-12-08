Zwane Mshishi's warning: Sundowns are only just warming up

Mamelodi Sundowns ace Themba “Mshishi” Zwane sees no reason why the Brazilians can’t smash their league record of 71 points in a single season this campaign.

Named the October/November Dstv Premiership Player of the Month yesterday, Zwane continued with his award-winning pedigree. The Downs star was rewarded for the six league goals he’s netted already this term.

Yesterday’s accolade comes on the back of making a clean sweep at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards last season, where Zwane clinched, among other accolades, the Footballer of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season.

In the 2015/16 term, Downs won the league title by amassing 71 points, a points tally that had never been reached since the start of the 16-team league in 2002. The focal point of that triumph was the “CBD”, a deadly front trio of Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly.

Zwane is positive that the current class can break the 71-point record. Mshishi’s belief stems from the attacking partnership he’s formed with two new strikers in Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus, having netted a combined 11 league goals to fire Downs to top spot with 14 points from a possible 18.

“We can do it [surpass the 2015/16 point tally]. Why not? With the quality we have and the way we’ve started, it’s really possible to go beyond 71 points. If we can remain consistent we can do it,’’ said Zwane yesterday.

The lad from Tembisa is one those players who have kept their slots in the XI, while others have lost their spots to new signings. The 31-year-old Bafana star feels it’s his consistency that has kept him in the team.

“It’s very difficult [to always play] at Sundowns. You can see the quality players that are there. So as a player you always have to work hard. Consistency books you a ticket to play the next game,’’ stated Zwane.

On winning the award Zwane said: “I feel good after winning this award. My aim was to start on a high note…try to help the team to win games.’’