Benni favourite to take over the reins as Usuthu coach

Benni McCarthy has emerged as a front runner to take over the head coach job at AmaZulu. The club confirmed that Ayanda Dlamini stepped down as head coach barely four months into his three-year contract.

Dlamini had steered Usuthu from relegation as caretaker coach last season before earning the faith under the previous owner with a long-term contract.

But following a slow start to the season where they only recorded a single victory, Dlamini decided to step down with immediate effect and redeployed into a development coaching role again.

He oversaw one win in his six games this season and losing two as Usuthu occupy 11th place in the DStv Premiership.

Now Sowetan has learned that Usuthu are looking at McCarthy to take over at the club. McCarthy has been without a job since leaving Cape Town City in November last year, but it looks like he will be making a return to local football soon.

The club also confirmed that Allan Freese would step in as interim head coach while the club management evaluates a way forward.

“Coach Ayanda has done a phenomenal job since assuming the head coaching role. The passion and the players have demonstrated under his tenure as head coach demonstrated that he was one of the prospects for the future,” the club chairman Sandile Zungu commented in a statement.

“We will continue to trust him with the advancement of our development structures because he is fully committed to vision 2032. His role is very integral in ensuring that AmaZulu have a solid base of young players coming through the ranks.”

The club went on a signing spree to bolster the squad as they aim for a top-four finish and would not have been pleased with the results they got in the first six matches. Usuthu will play against Golden Arrows in a Kwa-Zulu-Natal derby on December 16, and Freeze will be in charge. They got busy in the transfer market with a lot of players such as Luvuyo Memela, Veli Mothwa, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Phakamani Mahlambi, Augustine Mulenga, to mention a few. The chairman had set a mandate of a top-four finish for Dlamini.