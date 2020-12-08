Truter to make it even more difficult for opposition to breach Birds

As they’ve conceded just two goals, the fewest in the DStv Premiership thus far, Swallows coach Brandon Truter has indicated it’d take something special for other clubs to score against the Dube Birds in open play.

Speaking after scooping the season’s first Coach of the Month Award at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg, yesterday, Truter oozed confidence, saying they will maintain their impressive defensive record. Swallows have kept four clean sheets from six games, conceding two goals, both from dead-ball situations.

“We will get stronger. It’s going to be very difficult to score against us. Once we take the lead, we have it in our minds that we are winning the game already,’’ said Truter.

“The two goals we conceded, one was a penalty [in a 1-all stalemate away to Stellenbosch in the league opener in October] and the other one was now recently against Arrows from direct free-kick [in another 1-1 draw at the weekend], very soft goals.’’

The October/November Coach of the Month feels their splendid defensive feat isn’t just a reflection of his back-four, hailing it as a team effort. Truter also thinks not tinkering much with the defence they used last season in the second tier has helped as well.

“Our defensive structure isn’t down to the back four and [Virgil] Vries [the goalkeeper]. We’re a team that works together. We fight for one another. We want to win the ball as high up on the pitch as possible,’’ stated Truter.

“So, it’s more of a team effort, it’s not down to [the defensive] department. In the back we’ve only made two changes [from the usual XI that won them promotion last season] [Wandisile] Letlabika and [Thabo] Matlaba are the two players who came in.’’

The 43-year-old mentor didn’t hide that winning the October/November Coach of the Month gong was something he never expected. “Obviously, I am a bit surprised. I didn’t see winning this award coming. I dedicate this award to all the workers at the club.’’