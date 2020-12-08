Wayne Arendse 'not bitter' after Downs exit

Wayne Arendse insists he holds no grudges with Mamelodi Sundowns after their eight-year relationship came to an end.

Arendse joined Sundowns in 2012 from relegated Santos and went on to make 170 appearances, winning five league titles, the Champions League, and the Super Cup.

The 36-year-old defender says he leaves the club with his head held high as he was successful with the Brazilians by winning titles in his eight-year stay.

“I knew that at some point, I had to step down and make way for the youngsters that are here, that’s all I can say,” Arendse told Sowetan yesterday.

“I made a lot of good memories. That's what I’m taking with me, and titles. I have no grudges. I have been there for eight years.

“I would have loved to finish there, but the management had other plans and other ideas, and we just agreed, and I had to move on.”

The defender feels he can still play for another two seasons, and he is hopeful that he will get a new club soon.

“Hopefully, something comes out. I have not received any offers yet, and I hope I will get something soon,” Arendse said.

“I still want to play because there is one trophy that is missing in my collection, the MTN8, and I would love to clinch that, but I’m still available and hoping the team which will sign me will win the competition.

“But a lot of teams are settled already from the transfer window. I'm still hopeful that something will come up, and I’m sure something will, and we will wait and see what comes out.”

Arendse added that participating in the Club World Cup with Sundowns in 2016 will remain one of his biggest highlights.

“That’s also one of my highlights. I think being at the Club World Cup with all those top clubs. Not everybody plays at the club world cup. You have to win the Champions League and to find yourself there in the same competition as Real Madrid is just amazing, and another level.

“I will say that’s one of my highlights, participating in the club world cup, experiencing the whole thing of how the competition was run. The venues you train at, and the pitches you play on, everything was world-class.”