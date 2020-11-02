Battle of newcomers promises fireworks

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila are still to win a game in the new DStv Premiership and yet they are making headlines for all the wrong reasons off the field of play.

On the pitch, however, TTM mean business as they remain unbeaten in their first two fixtures in the elite league. Their two draws against fellow newcomers TS Galaxy and ten-time record Premiership winners Mamelodi Sundowns made people take note of these new kids on the block.

TTM are making headlines for releasing newly acquired players who have not even kicked the ball for team, these including Oupa Manyisa and Gustavo Paez.

It’s still early in the season to know what might happen, but there are plenty of positives to draw from TTM’s first two games.

On Wednesday (7.30pm), their mettle comes under the test of fellow newcomers, Swallows, at the Thohoyandou Stadium, Venda.