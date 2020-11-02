Trauma as danger of being murdered is real and ever-present
Violent crime is tearing fabric of SA society apart
On a daily basis, South Africans read of murders in their communities. Any SA citizen can become a victim of a brutal crime.
According to the Global Peace Index of 2020, SA is ranked the 24th most unsafe country in the world, with the cost of violence being 13% of GDP. ..
