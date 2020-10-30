TTM draw deflating but Mngqithi is upbeat

Despite playing to a disappointing draw against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) on Wednesday, there are things Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is happy about at the club.

The Brazilians had to settle for a goalless draw against TTM at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, a team they were expected to beat following their 3-0 demolition of Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

Mngqithi admitted after the match that they were disappointed with the draw, but he was encouraged by the progress his players have made as they continue to implement their philosophy.

“Not getting the maximum points is always disappointing for a team like Sundowns,” Mngqithi told the media after the game.

“And we believe we did enough to be able to get something out of the game. But also, you must not take away the guts [TTM showed]. They worked very hard defensively to make sure we didn't win.

“But we are encouraged by some of the things we are doing already. There are changes that we are trying to bring in the team from the build-up specific in the midfield and also our creative side in the number 10 position.

“To be honest, there are a lot of positives from what we want, but unfortunately, you will want in the process to get maximum points. The unfortunate part is when you don’t get maximum points, you start feeling negative, but we are confident that we will be able to come up with something.”