Lukhubeni's insight could help TTM stun Sundowns

Nicholus Lukhubeni could be a weapon Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) need to stun Mamelodi Sundowns when the two sides meet at Loftus Versfeld tonight (7.30pm).

Lukhubeni, a highly rated fullback, is on loan at TTM from Sundowns. The 24-year-old has sounded optimistic that his knowledge of Sundowns’ philosophy will benefit Tshakhuma this evening.

“I will help the guys to try and prevent Sundowns from doing what they do best, which is playing with No.10s and overloading the midfield. So that’s one thing we tried to deal with today [yesterday] at training,’’ Lukhubeni told Sowetan yesterday.

“We also watched their game against Chiefs, so we are well aware which players we must look out for…which players can we overload and which areas we should prevent Sundowns from going into, that will make it much easier for us.’’

Generally, on-loan players describe facing their parent clubs as an emotional thing, given the attachment to them. However, Lukhubeni has no time to be sentimental about tonight’s fixture, aiming to give the best for the Venda side.