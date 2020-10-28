On-loan player's loyalty now with Tshakhuma
Lukhubeni's insight could help TTM stun Sundowns
Nicholus Lukhubeni could be a weapon Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) need to stun Mamelodi Sundowns when the two sides meet at Loftus Versfeld tonight (7.30pm).
Lukhubeni, a highly rated fullback, is on loan at TTM from Sundowns. The 24-year-old has sounded optimistic that his knowledge of Sundowns’ philosophy will benefit Tshakhuma this evening.
“I will help the guys to try and prevent Sundowns from doing what they do best, which is playing with No.10s and overloading the midfield. So that’s one thing we tried to deal with today [yesterday] at training,’’ Lukhubeni told Sowetan yesterday.
“We also watched their game against Chiefs, so we are well aware which players we must look out for…which players can we overload and which areas we should prevent Sundowns from going into, that will make it much easier for us.’’
Generally, on-loan players describe facing their parent clubs as an emotional thing, given the attachment to them. However, Lukhubeni has no time to be sentimental about tonight’s fixture, aiming to give the best for the Venda side.
“I don’t think this is a time for me to be emotional because if I get emotional then I won’t have much to offer the club that I am currently playing for. So, I think a cool head will help me a lot going into this game,’’ said Lukhubeni.
Lukhubeni also said he has nothing to prove to his parent club as they already know his qualities. “Sundowns are well aware of what I can do because they promoted me, so this game isn’t about me trying to prove a point to them.’’
The lad from Kraaipan in the North West is positive he’ll one day return to Chloorkop and be a regular.
“I honestly believe that I will return there. I am here at TTM to grow and get to a level where I can actually compete so that I will get more game time at Sundowns,’’ said Lukhubeni.
“I am using this opportunity to grow as a player because last season was my first season in the PSL and I played at a big club.’’
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.