I need few more games to instil my philosophy – Galaxy coach
Malesela not banking on dream start
Charismatic TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela has targeted at least the seven next games to fully instil his philosophy in the team.
Having opened their maiden campaign in the Premiership with a 1-all draw against fellow rookies Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) last week, Galaxy collected their first maximum points via beating AmaZulu 1-0 on Wednesday. Wayde Leaky netted the decisive goal.
“Gelling together is a process. You can’t say in the second game that surely we’re gelling. I think it’s a process we need to complete at a certain stage, maybe after six, seven games I would start saying that here’s light,’’ said Malesela.
“The philosophy is not that clear at the moment … there are bits and pieces where you see that players understand [the philosophy] a little bit. It [the philosophy] should be very clear; it should come out as to what are our intentions in terms of playing.’’
Even so, Malesela is already thrilled to see that his troops can work together on the pitch, revealing that the reason he reprimands them at times is that he doesn’t want them to rest on their laurels.
“I am happy about the players being able to play together. There are signs every time in the game [that they can play well],’’ said the Galaxy tactician.
“When I am saying that we make a lot of mistakes and all that, I do it just to keep them on their toes … it’s not all gloom. There are a lot of positives in this team,’’ said Malesela.
Beating AmaZulu at home also left Malesela encouraged. However, the Rockets trainer is bothered about their lack of mental prowess to maintain the intensity for the whole match, feeling they always regress in the second period.
“One is very appreciative that we got our first three points and in particular at our home venue. About my instructions being followed, [in the] second-half no [they weren’t followed] … not at all,’’ said Malesela.
“I am a bit concerned that in the game against TTM we also struggled in the second half. I don’t think it’s the endurance, I think it’s the mental strength that we lack or it’s the fear of wanting to win.’’
