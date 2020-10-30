Malesela not banking on dream start

Charismatic TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela has targeted at least the seven next games to fully instil his philosophy in the team.

Having opened their maiden campaign in the Premiership with a 1-all draw against fellow rookies Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) last week, Galaxy collected their first maximum points via beating AmaZulu 1-0 on Wednesday. Wayde Leaky netted the decisive goal.

“Gelling together is a process. You can’t say in the second game that surely we’re gelling. I think it’s a process we need to complete at a certain stage, maybe after six, seven games I would start saying that here’s light,’’ said Malesela.

“The philosophy is not that clear at the moment … there are bits and pieces where you see that players understand [the philosophy] a little bit. It [the philosophy] should be very clear; it should come out as to what are our intentions in terms of playing.’’

Even so, Malesela is already thrilled to see that his troops can work together on the pitch, revealing that the reason he reprimands them at times is that he doesn’t want them to rest on their laurels.