Vilakazi feels raft of signings has set giants up for future, not failure
Is Sundowns' spending spree recipe for repeat of 2008 flop?
Twelve years ago, Mamelodi Sundowns embarked on a signing spree that backfired.
The massive signings failed to live up to expectations as the Tshwane-based side finished that season empty-handed...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.