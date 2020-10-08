Discarding past symbols might rob the country of its rich narrative

Should we forfeit the past for the sake of the future?

We need to acknowledge that inherent in opening up spaces that were previously reserved for exclusive inhabitation and use is problematic in the contestation for place and symbolic public representation. Broadening the heritage landscape allows us an opportunity to bridge the existing gaps in the heritage space, in particular, askew representation through monuments and declared sites.



The country’s 2030 Developmental Plan requires SA to continuously reflect on progress made since the dawn of democracy in 1994. The scope is big; my focus here is on the heritage landscape. I do not want to create an impression that this matter exists in isolation; the intersectional engagement is imminent. The conversation on heritage is vast...