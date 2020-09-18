Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the big signings of 2019-20’s Premiership joint-top scorer Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala from Highlands Park.

The heavyweight duo had been long linked with a possible move to Chloorkop following Highlands’ sale of their PSL status to First Division TS Galaxy.

Sundowns said in a statement that both the players have signed five-year deals that will see them at the Brazilians until 2025.

“I joined Sundowns because I think it’s one of the best clubs in Africa and I want to win trophies. It’s a platform for me to play in Africa with the Caf Champions League‚” said Shalulile.

Shalulile had an impressive season for the Lions of the North‚ scoring 16 goals in the PSL to be the league’s join top-scorer with Gabadinho Mhango‚ and notching three more in the Nedbank Cup.

The Namibian international made 85 appearances scoring 29 goals and collecting eight assists during his time in Tembisa.

Mvala joins a star-studded championship-winning side consisting of several Bafana and African internationals‚ with coach Pitso Mosimane adding some more bite in the heart of a Downs midfield packed with class.

“Every season Sundowns competes for trophies‚ which is something you want as a player – to win something for yourself‚ for your family‚ for the supporters‚ for everyone. I’m looking forward to meeting all the players so that we can share good moments and keep winning‚” Mvala said.

The hard-tackling midfielder is a notorious enforcer with a reputation for backing his abilities. Still only 26‚ the midfielder will look to build on his 34 appearances for his former club during the 2019-20 season.