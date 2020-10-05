Nyiko returns for line-up battles at Sundowns

Nyiko Mobbie might have to fight for his place at Mamelodi Sundowns as Stellenbosch are not interested in extending his loan spell.

The 25-year-old right-back was loaned to Stellenbosch in August last year, after signing with Sundowns from Free State Stars at the end of last season. He had a good season with Stellies, making 29 appearances.

He has now returned to parent club Sundowns and will compete for a place with Anele Ngcongca and Thapelo Morena at right-back should he fail to secure another loan.

Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie confirmed that Mobbie has returned to Sundowns and that they have already signed Zitha Macheke from now-defunct Bidvest Wits on a two-year deal to replace Mobbie.

“We’ve decided to sign another right-back so Nyiko has returned to Sundowns. It was a one-year loan,” Benadie explained.

“We’ve signed Zitha Macheke from Wits... We prefer to have our players [rather] than loan players.”

Benadie also emphasised that they want to build a strong team to compete for titles in the DStv Premiership and don’t want to have players on loan who will spend a season at the club then leave.

“Nyiko did very well. We would have loved to keep him but he was not available for us to purchase outright or transfer to us. That’s why we’ve gone for Zitha who is also an experienced player.”

In-form striker Leletu Skelem has been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates after his impressive performance for Stellies but Benadie says they have not received any offers for him.

“He still contracted for another two years with us and we don’t want to lose him. We want to have him for the future.”