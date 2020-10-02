Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the arrival Aubrey Modiba at Chloorkop on a five year deal.

The 25-year-old utility player had a yet another solid 2019-20 playing twenty-three games in all competitions and netting five goals for SuperSport United.

“I am very happy to be part of the Mamelodi Sundowns‚ a team that is always competing for trophies every season‚ and that is something we want for ourselves‚ our families and the fans‚” he said.

The winger is a versatile player who can fit in any position on the left hand side‚ or in central midfield and even at forward.