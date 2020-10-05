Modiba still pinching himself after dream Sundowns move

Mamelodi Sundowns left-winger Aubrey Modiba described his move to the Brazilians as a dream come true.

Modiba says the feeling of joining one of the biggest football clubs on the continent is yet to sink in. But he promises not to celebrate if he scores in the Tshwane derby against SuperSport United out of respect for his former employers.

If you had told the talented left-winger that he would be playing for Sundowns five years ago, after being spotted at the Nedbank Ke Yona team search, the Limpopo-born star would not have believed you.

The 25-year-old signed a four-year contract with a one-year option at the club’s headquarters in Chloorkop on Friday.

Born in Matshelapata in GaMamabolo, Modiba grew up in a family of Kaizer Chiefs supporters. But he jokingly says that he convinced them to start supporting Sundowns.

Modiba joined SuperSport four years ago, and he won three trophies and played in the CAF Confederation Cup final in 2017. He was the only player from SuperSport to feature in all of their Confed Cup matches on their way to the final.

The former School of Excellence product – he matriculated in 2013 – said that his salary has almost doubled at his new home. But he was quick to stress that his move to Downs is not motivated by money, and that he wants to force his way into the starting line-up.

“It was an emotional occasion for me when I bid my former colleagues farewell. I couldn’t stop crying. I am happy that SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews did not block my move. I feel like I can pinch myself to check if I’m not dreaming because this still feels like a dream to me.”

Modiba, who has never met his biological father, was raised in a household held together by three generations of mothers – great-grandmother Selina, now aged 88, grandmother Flora, 66, and mother Maki, 45.

“I grew up in a family of women ... I want to dedicate my move to Downs to all these women in my life.”

Modiba said despite his huge salary adjustment, his family are still concerned he has no much post-matric education.

“I am planning to go back to school to further my studies.”

Modiba added that he would have loved to play under former Downs coach Pitso Mosimane, who joined Al Ahly in Egypt last week.