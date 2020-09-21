‘The eagle has landed‚’ says Kaizer Motaung on the arrival of Gavin Hunt at Chiefs

The eagle has landed at Naturena with Gavin Hunt taking over as coach and Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung is hoping that it will serve as the catalyst of returning club to its former glory.

Amakhosi have gone five seasons without a major trophy and the club was shaken to its foundations recently when they were beaten to the finishing line in the league race by rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of the season.

The implosion in the league race resulted in former coach Ernst Middendorp and his assistant Shaun Bartlett getting the sack and Motaung appointing Hunt in a highly publicised move.

“What’s important is that the eagle has landed‚ we have found the man we have been hunting‚” said Motaung on the arrival of the highly respected Hunt who has won the league four times.

“First and foremost‚ I don’t know why it took him so long to be here. The man has got a very impressive pedigree and that’s why we went for him. Fortunately for us‚ he was available and as a result of the sale of Bidvest Wits. In that regard I think we are lucky to have landed a very‚ very successful coach and a very‚ very good resource for our requirements.”

Motaung went on to say that negotiations with Hunt‚ in the midst of intense media speculations‚ went smooth and quietly and they are happy to have got their man.

“Negotiations went very quietly after the decision we took to relieve the responsibility from the previous coach. Everything went smoothly and we are aware that there was a lot of speculation especially around some other source in Botswana where there were indications that we have been talking to someone there with was not true.

“Immediate expectations will be to seen by the way the team will perform as soon as we start playing. Obviously he is going to exert his authority on the way he wants the team to play. One thing we are guaranteed is that he is a competitor and a fighter and he is very ambitious as a coach.

“Supporters have gone through this difficult period and sore pain of losing the league‚ especially on the last 30 minutes of the season having led the whole season.

"One thing I can assure them is that we have a winning coach in Gavin Hunt and they should give him support.

"I am happy that he will be able to stabilise the team and obviously and we are looking to a very successful career with us.”