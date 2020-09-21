Highlands Park players left out in the cold
Ten SA professional football players from Highlands Park find themselves clubless after their club was sold to Tim Sukazi of TS Galaxy.
The list includes Rodney Ramagela, Limbikazi Mzava, Sello Motsepe and Thabo Motlafi. Others such as Musa Nyatama, Bevan Fransman and Reneilwe Letsholonyane were out of their contracts but the trio is understood to have featured in coach Dan Malesela’s plans for the future. Nyatama has joined newly promoted Moroka Swallows...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.