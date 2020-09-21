Highlands Park players left out in the cold

Ten SA professional football players from Highlands Park find themselves clubless after their club was sold to Tim Sukazi of TS Galaxy.



The list includes Rodney Ramagela, Limbikazi Mzava, Sello Motsepe and Thabo Motlafi. Others such as Musa Nyatama, Bevan Fransman and Reneilwe Letsholonyane were out of their contracts but the trio is understood to have featured in coach Dan Malesela’s plans for the future. Nyatama has joined newly promoted Moroka Swallows...