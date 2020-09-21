'Wear an orange mask on Fridays to fight corruption'

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is taking a stand against Covid-19 corruption and has urged SA to show solidarity by wearing orange face masks on Friday.

Over the past few months, Covid-19 corruption has been making headlines, mainly focusing on a personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal.

Why orange masks?

The foundation, in collaboration with 62 other organisations including Corruption Watch, has called on South Africans to demonstrate their anger about Covid-19 corruption by donning orange masks every Friday until December 9, which is marked as International Anti-Corruption Day.

According to the organisation, the colour symbolises the orange overalls Covid-19 looters should be wearing in prison.

“The Orange Mask Fridays campaign forms part of a broad societal effort to stop Covid-19 corruption. The campaign is being driven by civil society organisations in response to widespread reports of looting of funds meant to address the coronavirus,” said the foundation.

Effective action

By wearing orange masks, the foundation said, people will effectively be telling the government and the private sector that they value SA's democracy and constitution.

“We refuse to sit by idly watching as greedy business ‘covidpreneurs’, politicians and public servants steal money that is meant to save lives during the pandemic,” the foundation said. “We will not allow front-line health workers to be put in danger because someone has stolen money or inflated prices for PPE. We will not allow food parcels meant for the poor to be used as bargaining chips to secure local fiefdoms.”