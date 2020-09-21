Swallows intend to fly high with new players
Swallows FC have strongly signaled their intentions that they are in the Premiership to compete by signing veteran midfielder Musa Nyatama and striker Moeketsi Makhanya.
Nyatama joined Swallows on a three-year-deal while Makhanya signed a one-year deal with an option for three more years...
