Soccer

Highlands gone as Mnisi pleads ignorance

18 September 2020 - 11:31
Neville Khoza Journalist

Despite Highlands Park chairman Brad Kaftel confirming that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) approved their deal to sell the club to TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi, shareholder Sinky Mnisi maintains he knows nothing about it.

Kaftel confirmed yesterday that the league approved the deal which will see Highlands named TS Galaxy and will relocate to Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga...

