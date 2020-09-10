Dlamini keen to make Usuthu title contenders

Ayanda Dlamini has set lofty goals for AmaZulu as he wants to change the team from perennial relegation strugglers to title contenders in the Premier Soccer League.

Dlamini steered AmaZulu to safety last week and his work hasn’t gone unnoticed as he was rewarded with a three-year deal by the club yesterday.

When Dlamini took over in March from Jozef Vukusic, Usuthu were in danger of relegation but he guided them to a respectable 13th-place finish.

In seven matches he was in charge of, the 35-year-old led Usuthu to two wins, four draws, and one defeat.

“I have been with AmaZulu for years and it is a team which is in my blood, and I would like to do well with them,” the former striker said in a virtual press conference yesterday.

“The main objective will be to make sure we do better than last season and it is going to take a lot of work. It won't be easy. But it is a challenge that I took and as a young coach, there is still a lot that I need to learn.