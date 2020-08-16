Kerr bemoans lack of spark since return of football

Dylan Kerr has challenged anyone who believes the return of professional football has met its expectations.

The Baroka FC coach is convinced the football dished out by most teams is tedious. This after watching his side play to a dull goalless draw against fellow strugglers AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Since football returned after it was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, there have been a quite number of dull draws.

“The decision to play these games after five months off reflects the true nature of football at the moment, not one game has been entertaining that I have watched,” Kerr told Baroka media department after the match.

“It has been a battle of players not at their full potential. The mistakes are going to cost you the league [status] in the PSL. I don’t think it is fair for players to be asked to do the job that they are paid to do when they had such a long break in football and if everybody wants to disagree with me on the quality and the way the football is played at the moment, give me a call and I will explain it to them.”

Nevertheless, Kerr was pleased with the point his side got against Usuthu though he felt they should have got more.