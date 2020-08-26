AmaZulu Majoro rises from the dead

Nearly discarded AmaZulu striker Lehlohonolo "Major" Majoro has emerged as the club’s most reliable player in the bio-bubble as the Durban side are pulling out all the stops to avoid relegation.

With Bonginkosi Ntuli, the club’s top-scorer, still trying to rediscover the kind of form that saw him net 12 goals before the campaign was halted by coronavirus mid-March, Majoro has stepped up to the plate, scoring two goals from two matches [the 2-1 loss to Bidvest Wits and the 2-2 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic].

AmaZulu almost let go of the 34-year-old Majoro, suspending him alongside Michael Morton, Nhlanhla Vilakazi, Thembela Sikhakhane and Jabulani Ncobeni allegedly for “bad attitude” back in February.

A month later, Morton, Vilakazi, Sikhakhane and Ncobeni were reinstated to the senior team’s set-up, but Majoro continued to be frozen out until April. At a time where Usuthu need a hero to save them from relegation, Majoro has shown flashes of being that needed saviour.