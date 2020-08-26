AmaZulu Majoro rises from the dead
Nearly discarded AmaZulu striker Lehlohonolo "Major" Majoro has emerged as the club’s most reliable player in the bio-bubble as the Durban side are pulling out all the stops to avoid relegation.
With Bonginkosi Ntuli, the club’s top-scorer, still trying to rediscover the kind of form that saw him net 12 goals before the campaign was halted by coronavirus mid-March, Majoro has stepped up to the plate, scoring two goals from two matches [the 2-1 loss to Bidvest Wits and the 2-2 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic].
AmaZulu almost let go of the 34-year-old Majoro, suspending him alongside Michael Morton, Nhlanhla Vilakazi, Thembela Sikhakhane and Jabulani Ncobeni allegedly for “bad attitude” back in February.
A month later, Morton, Vilakazi, Sikhakhane and Ncobeni were reinstated to the senior team’s set-up, but Majoro continued to be frozen out until April. At a time where Usuthu need a hero to save them from relegation, Majoro has shown flashes of being that needed saviour.
Interim coach Ayanda Dlamini, who’s also the club’s former striker, has commended the partnership the rejuvenated Majoro has formed with talisman Ntuli. Dlamini also feels Majoro’s impressive form takes pressure off Ntuli’s shoulders.
“It [Majoro’s good form] took away pressure from Ntuli. Even the goal he [Majoro] scored was from a combination between the two of them. It [the partnership] works very well,’’ said Dlamini after the 2-2 stalemate versus Phunya Sele Sele.
AmaZulu are second from bottom on the standings, with just 25 points from 27 games. Their last three fixtures are against fellow relegation candidate Black Leopards (Saturday), Stellenbosch (September 2) and Highlands Park (September 5).
“We will keep on fighting. We believe we have what it takes to survive,’’ said Dlamini.
