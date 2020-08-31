AmaZulu victory lifts morale at Usuthu
The three points AmaZulu got following their 1-0 victory over Black Leopards at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday have raised their belief they might survive relegation in the last two matches they must play to end the season.
Now at the 13th spot with 28 points, Usuthu on Saturday were just three points above the drop zone...
