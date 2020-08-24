Things look gloomy for Polokwane City and Amazulu
With the bottom five teams on the table all lying within six points of each other, this season’s Absa Premiership relegation battle is shaping up to be the closest ever.
From 27 games, 12th-placed Chippa United have 30 points, six ahead of bottom-placed AmaZulu, who have a game in hand. Behind Chippa are Black Leopards, who have 26 points, one behind Baroka...
