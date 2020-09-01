Kerr defends his keeper after Pitso's attack
Baroka coach Dylan Kerr has leaped to his goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini’s defence after the shot-stopper was criticised by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane for “time-wasting” in their 1-0 win on Sunday.
After taking the lead through Ananias Gebhardt’s header in the 20th minute, Dlamini started lying on the floor whenever he made a save. Dlamini also forced the game to stop to receive medical attention a number of times.
In his post-match interview, Mosimane, who’d previously attacked another Baroka keeper for similar antics, condemned Dlamini’s actions saying “they [Baroka] have got Elvis Chipezeze who was a master of sitting, of killing the game. This one [Dlamini] I don’t know his name, I think Baroka they breed them, hey.’’
Kerr was quick to defend Dlamini. Chipezeze missed the game through suspension, hence Dlamini had to step up, leaving Baroka with 21-year-old MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) keeper Tshego Molapo as a back-up on the bench.
“I don’t believe it [that Dlamini was wasting time]… Ayanda has been [injured before the game] we were lucky that he played. I got an 18-year-old MDC player [referring to Molapo, who’s actually 21], imagine me having to play him in one of the biggest games ever against one of the best teams in SA,’’ said Kerr.
“We had to risk Ayanda, so I don’t think it was time wasting from him. I explained that to Pitso. I don’t condone time-wasting. Genuinely, Ayanda was struggling with a groin injury.’’
Mosimane was also caught by television cameras having a heated argument with Baroka staff members, furiously telling them “we can lose the game, no problem… but don’t disrespect us because you are a relegation team’’.
Kerr wasn’t keen to be drawn into Mosimane’s impolite remarks. “My respect for Pitso is beyond words. When it comes to the game I had to plan how can we manage the game and beat Sundowns. Everybody expected us to get beaten,’’ said Kerr.
Baroka hope to carry the same momentum into their last two games against SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow and Saturday respectively. Bakgaga are 13th on the log on 28 point, two away from the relegation zone.
