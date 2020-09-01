Kerr defends his keeper after Pitso's attack

Baroka coach Dylan Kerr has leaped to his goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini’s defence after the shot-stopper was criticised by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane for “time-wasting” in their 1-0 win on Sunday.

After taking the lead through Ananias Gebhardt’s header in the 20th minute, Dlamini started lying on the floor whenever he made a save. Dlamini also forced the game to stop to receive medical attention a number of times.

In his post-match interview, Mosimane, who’d previously attacked another Baroka keeper for similar antics, condemned Dlamini’s actions saying “they [Baroka] have got Elvis Chipezeze who was a master of sitting, of killing the game. This one [Dlamini] I don’t know his name, I think Baroka they breed them, hey.’’

Kerr was quick to defend Dlamini. Chipezeze missed the game through suspension, hence Dlamini had to step up, leaving Baroka with 21-year-old MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) keeper Tshego Molapo as a back-up on the bench.