Chippa to fight as PSL winds down
Chippa United will be going all out to derail Kaizer Chiefs’ title chase when the sides meet in a crucial and much-anticipated Absa Premiership fixture at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday at 6pm.
The Chilli Boys know a little something about thwarting the Amakhosi, after beating them 1-0 on the final day of the last season.
That defeat denied the Chiefs a top-eight finish, but this time round there is much more at stake for the log-leading Soweto side.
The Chiefs are desperate for a three-pointer on Wednesday night, as it will keep their title hopes alive.
They are on 53 points, tied with Mamelodi Sundowns who occupy second spot, only on an inferior goal difference of five. Both sides have two matches remaining.
The Chilli Boys are on the verge of saving their top flight status for another season but want at least two more draws just to make sure.
Chippa coach Lehlohonolo Seema has not put any pressure on his players, but rather told them to go out and play freely against Chiefs.
“All the games that we played were big games and we all have our agendas to push,” Seema said.
“We are expecting a very difficult game against Chiefs. It’s a bit awkward because we stay at the same hotel.
“When we go to eat we see each other as well as when we come back from training.
“I told my guys to put the pressure to bed. They must enjoy the game because we are all fighting for the three points at the end of the day.
“I always try to plan and analyse my opponents. As you can see the Chiefs who played before lockdown and the Chiefs who are playing now are not the same team. I don’t know if it’s because of the pressure or what.
“They have a good coach in Ernst Middendorp, who is one of my mentors. I worked with him at Bloemfontein Celtic. I know he likes to change things. He’s a crafty coach.”
