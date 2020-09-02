Chippa to fight as PSL winds down

Chippa United will be going all out to derail Kaizer Chiefs’ title chase when the sides meet in a crucial and much-anticipated Absa Premiership fixture at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday at 6pm.

The Chilli Boys know a little something about thwarting the Amakhosi, after beating them 1-0 on the final day of the last season.

That defeat denied the Chiefs a top-eight finish, but this time round there is much more at stake for the log-leading Soweto side.

The Chiefs are desperate for a three-pointer on Wednesday night, as it will keep their title hopes alive.

They are on 53 points, tied with Mamelodi Sundowns who occupy second spot, only on an inferior goal difference of five. Both sides have two matches remaining.

The Chilli Boys are on the verge of saving their top flight status for another season but want at least two more draws just to make sure.