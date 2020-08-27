Middendorp unfazed by Pitso's mind games

Kaizer Chiefs mentor Ernst Middendorp has chosen to keep his cool and disregard his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane's mind games that the odds in tonight’s clash between the two sides arein Amakhosi’s favour.

This Chiefs-Sundowns clash (6pm) at Orlando Stadium is expected to paint a clearer picture as to who will eventually clinch the championship. Chiefs, who are at the summit of the table on53 points, have a three-point lead over second-placed Sundowns.

After their Monday’s 1-0 win over Golden Arrows, Mosimane was quick to dismiss talk that tonight’s clash decide the title race, emphasising “the coming game is not in our favour, nothing is in our hands, the title is Chiefs' to lose, not ours’’.

Mosimane and Middendorp are known to have a fiery relationship, having thrown jibes at each other a number of times in the past. However, this time around the Germanhas refused to be drawn into his rival's comments.

“We have our focus on our team. We don’t have to answer what somebody is putting to the public. We know what we want. We know what’s at stake and that’s it as we are going into the game,’’ said Middendorp.