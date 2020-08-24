How wily Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink got Cape Town City's groove back

Jan Olde Riekerink has got Cape Town City buzzing again after a difficult start to his coaching career in the Mother City.

The Dutchman has guided his charges to a third win in four matches since the resumption of the Absa premiership post the coronavirus-enforced shutdown, after a 10-man City beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 at Loftus on Sunday as they continue to make their way up the Absa Premiership ladder.

“I think it was too bad that we played with 10 players because we struggled a little bit in the beginning, but we slowly found the spaces and we started playing the football we wanted to play,” Riekerink said

City played with a man down for more than an hour but Riekerink’s side showed character as they went on to score on the stroke of half time and managed to keep the Buccaneers at bay to walk away with the crucial three points.

The Dutchman admitted that he found it difficult to stamp his authority and get City to play the way he wanted them to in his early days in Cape Town.

City have been the form team in the Premiership, losing just once, against Stellenbosch FC, while dispatching Chippa United before sweeping aside title-chasing defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates in the space of 10 days.

Riekerink hinted there was a clash of cultures and the way of doing things when he first arrived in Cape Town and said he had to get the full grasp of the culture of South African players to get the best out of them.