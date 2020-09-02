Leopards determined to dash Wits' slim title hopes

As leaders Kaizer Chiefs and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns have been floundering about in the title run-in, some think this gives Bidvest Wits a chance to snatch the championship at the 11th hour.

However, co-coach of relegation-threatened Black Leopards, Morgan Shivambu, is confident Lidoda Duvha can all but end Wits’ slim title hopes when the two clubs face off in the penultimate round at FNB Stadium this evening (6pm).

“We know that in these last two games [against Wits today and Sundowns on Saturday] we have to fight with everything we have. The boys have shown that they are willing to fight, so I am positive we will beat Wits. The aim is to win all the two remaining games,’’ Shivambu, who steers the Leopards ship alongside Mongezi Bobe, told Sowetan yesterday.

“We have big chances of stopping Wits. They have a quality team, but we are not intimidated by that. We are now fighting for our lives, so I think we can beat anyone now. We want to be safe, we are not even thinking about playing the play-offs.''

Leopards are second from the bottom on 26 points, while Wits are third on the table, having accumulated 23 points more than the Venda club. The Students are four points behind Chiefs and Downs who are level on 53 points, with Amakhosi having a better goal difference.