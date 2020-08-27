Mothwa shines in goals for Chippa

Chippa United skipper and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa has been a shining light between the posts despite the club being embroiled in a battle to save their status in the top flight.

The Chilli Boys gave their survival chances a massive boost with a 1-0 win against Baroka at the weekend and Mothwa had extra reason to smile as he achieved his 10th clean sheet in the Absa Premiership this season.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper took over from Patrick Tignyemb as Chippa’s number one shot-stopper when former coach Norman Mapeza arrived at the team. During the first half of the season he recorded five consecutive clean sheets against AmaZulu, Black Leopards, Baroka, Cape Town City and SuperSport United before being halted by Polokwane City.

Speaking after receiving his man of the match accolade after the Baroka match, Mothwa said: “I am happy about the three points and I am thrilled for the guys. They had worked hard helping me keep a clean sheet. I am happy to get this trophy even though I did not perform many saves.