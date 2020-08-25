Chippa welcome breather before facing Stellies challenge

Having negotiated three Absa Premiership fixtures in a row, Chippa United will have most of this week to recharge their batteries ahead of yet another demanding game at Tuks Stadium on Friday (6pm).

The Port Elizabeth side face Stellenbosch in another must-win match that could determine their fate in SA’s top league. Chippa slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City on the resumption of the league after almost a five-month layoff due to Covid-19.

They then collected a point in a goalless draw against Highlands Park. The result was enough to keep alive the team’s chances of survival in the league.

And Saturday’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Baroka took the Chilli Boys six points clear of the relegation zone. Another win would, in all likelihood, secure their status. Coach Lehlohonolo Seema welcomed the few days' break and said it would give his players enough time to get back into shape after the Baroka game. “Look, all of the teams need extra days [off] because these guys work very hard,” Seema said. “During this time we will work towards rejuvenating the players because they will have to fight for points again against Stellenbosch.

“It won’t be an easy match but at least we have five days to work on our game plan before then, so it will make a difference.”

Fixtures:

Today: Leopards v SuperSport, FNB, 6pm

Thursday: Celtic v Wits, Tuks Stadium, 3.30pm; Chiefs v Sundowns, Orlando, 6pm

Friday: Stellenbosch v Chippa, Tuks Stadium, 6pm

Saturday: Pirates v SuperSport, Ellis Park, 1.30pm; Highlands v Maritzburg, Dobsonville, 1.30pm; AmaZulu v Leopards, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 3.30pm; Arrows v CPT City, Ellis Park, 6pm

Sunday: Celtic v Polokwane, Tuks Stadium, 1.30pm; Wits v Chiefs, FNB, 3.30pm; Sundowns v Baroka, Dobsonville, 6pm