Celtic defeat silences Chiefs coach Middendorp
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has shunned a call to assess what impact Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat by Bloemfontein Celtic could have on their chances to clinch the league title.
Chiefs’ loss to Celtic means they are unmoved on 52 points at the summit of the log, with five matches to spare. Boasting a game in hand, second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns are six points adrift of the Glamour Boys...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.