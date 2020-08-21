Celtic defeat silences Chiefs coach Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has shunned a call to assess what impact Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat by Bloemfontein Celtic could have on their chances to clinch the league title.



Chiefs’ loss to Celtic means they are unmoved on 52 points at the summit of the log, with five matches to spare. Boasting a game in hand, second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns are six points adrift of the Glamour Boys...