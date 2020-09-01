First God, then league title, says Amakhosi striker Parker
In times of strive, the wise invoke the name of the Lord.
And so it was with Kaizer Chiefs’ veteran striker Bernard Parker, who on Tuesday, ahead of the log leaders’ match against Chippa United, spoke of how Amakhosi players have put God first in their fight to win the Absa Premiership title, as contenders, such as Mamelodi Sundowns continue to breathe down their necks.
“The talk in the camp is on focusing on ourselves by putting God first, and everything else will follow.
“We have got a very good connection in terms of the belief that we have here in ourselves.
“With the belief we have, we know automatically that the confidence will come for us to perform to the best of our ability,” Parker said.
“As players, we have come together, we have been praying, we have been connecting energetically amongst ourselves in terms of how we are going to approach these two matches, which is war, I would say.
“You know our lives depend on it — for our family — both internally as players and the technical staff and at home, as well as the supporters at large.
“It’s a do-or-die moment, and it’s good that we have made that agreement, that pledge that we are definitely going out there with fire in our eyes, fighting for what we deserve, which is the tittle,” he said.
Parker said preparations had gone well ahead of the match against Chippa, who are fighting for survival.
“Our preparations have been more mental than physical, they have been going well in terms of us recouping, rejuvenating, resting and also tuning the mind in a more positive approach into our next match.
“We are happy that everyone is on the same page,” Parker said.
“We will see what happens on the field of play when we give our 120%.
“Chippa have been fighting for their survival and I think they are going out there to get a point, because if they do get a point I think mathematically they are safe, but it’s for us to focus on ourselves,” he said.
“We are well aware that the expectations are high, the pressure is high.
“Everyone [who] has their whole heart on supporting the team wants us to deliver the title, and that is the goal, that is the focus”.
He said the title would be the icing on the cake as the team marked their 50th year celebrations — and a fitting tribute to what Chiefs chair and founder Kaizer Motaung and previous players started.
