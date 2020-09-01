First God, then league title, says Amakhosi striker Parker

In times of strive, the wise invoke the name of the Lord.

And so it was with Kaizer Chiefs’ veteran striker Bernard Parker, who on Tuesday, ahead of the log leaders’ match against Chippa United, spoke of how Amakhosi players have put God first in their fight to win the Absa Premiership title, as contenders, such as Mamelodi Sundowns continue to breathe down their necks.

“The talk in the camp is on focusing on ourselves by putting God first, and everything else will follow.

“We have got a very good connection in terms of the belief that we have here in ourselves.

“With the belief we have, we know automatically that the confidence will come for us to perform to the best of our ability,” Parker said.

“As players, we have come together, we have been praying, we have been connecting energetically amongst ourselves in terms of how we are going to approach these two matches, which is war, I would say.

“You know our lives depend on it — for our family — both internally as players and the technical staff and at home, as well as the supporters at large.