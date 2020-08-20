Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer banking on Lorch

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer hopes the return of Thembinkosi Lorch will help them in their remaining four games. Lorch was cleared to return to the squad following the finalisation of the disciplinary proceeding against him on Tuesday by the club.



Ahead of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) resumption on August 11, Pirates announced that Lorch, together with Justin Shonga, was excluded from the BSE [biologically safe environment] following a breach of the team’s protocols.During the hearing, the Bafana Bafana midfielder pleaded guilty to all charges that were brought against him and also apologised. He was then included in the squad which drew 1-1 with Baroka FC at Ellis Park on Tuesday and came on as a half-time substitute...