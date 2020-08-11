Orlando Pirates have removed Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga from the match day squad that is to face Mamelodi Sundowns in a league game at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday evening after the two players breached team protocols.

“Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga have been excluded from the squad that reported for the BSE bubble on Sunday following a breach of the team’s protocols‚” said Pirates in a statement.

The Bucs said the two players would face a disciplinary process for their actions.

The actual offence that two committed was not disclosed.

“All players have been educated‚ and are constantly reminded‚ of their responsibilities as public servants and role models. It is our role and duty to ensure that all members of this organisation are fully compliant and aware of the measures that are in place.