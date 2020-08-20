Tourism minister says SA at an advantage
Diversity of offerings will distinguish SA’s tourism sector among its global competitors when it ultimately opens to visitors.
This is according to tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, who spoke a day after the sector opened its doors to local travellers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.