Kaizer Chiefs happier as rivals drop points

Lack of goals between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, in what was the first game to resume the Absa Premiership here last night, saw this hyped tie fail to live up to its top billing.

The goalless stalemate meant Sundowns remain second on the log on 45 points, three behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs from 22 games each. Pirates leapfrogged SuperSport United to the third spot on 41 points after 24 outings.

Just a few minutes before kickoff, the Buccaneers made a shuttering announcement regarding the unavailability of star player Thembinkosi Lorch and striker Justin Shonga for the match, revealing the duo were omitted from the bio-bubble after "breaching the team's protocols".

However, the club statement made it clear Lorch and Shonga would be allowed back into the biologically safe environment (BSE) after an internal disciplinary process. The pair would then undergo two coronavirus tests each before joining the rest of the team.

Having not played in 157 days, due to the national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, Pirates showed signs of rustiness in the opening exchanges of what was Absa Premiership's first game since mid-March.