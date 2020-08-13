Goals will come, says Zinnbauer of Pirates dry run

The reality that Orlando Pirates have now gone four straight games without scoring in the league isn't unsettling the club's coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Pirates' 0-0 draw away to Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday didn't just stretch their goalless run in the league to four matches but their winless streak as well in their last three games as well. Bucs last win was in February, where they scored their last goal - an own goal - to beat Black Leopards 1-0.

As much as this looks rather uninspiring, especially for a team with the league's top-scorer in Gabadinho Mhang0, who boasts 14 league strikes, Zinnbauer seems not to be making a big deal out of it.

"No [concerns about not scoring in the last four league outings]. we're trying and when we have a little luck we will have the goals. We will work on this and we have a chance. We were unlucky that we missed today [on Tuesday against Sundowns], but in the next games we'll score the goals,'' Zinnbauer.

Against Sundowns, the Buccaneers soldiered on without their ace Thembinkosi Lorch and striker Justin Shonga. The duo were dropped from the squad for "breaching protocols", according to the club's statement released a few minutes before the Tuesday game.