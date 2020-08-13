Seema hopeful for positive start as Chippa seek points

Lehlohonolo Seema is desperately chasing a victory in his first match as Chippa United's coach tomorrow.

After going close to five months without competitive game time due to Covid-19, Chippa return to action hosting Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium in Soweto (3.30pm).

"We are prepared for the game although we are not 100%. But I think we are prepared enough for the start," said the former Bloemfontein Celtic mentor.

"The guys are coping well here in Johannesburg. We started our mini bio bubble in PE, so we were already familiar with the protocols that are in place.

"We are just getting ready to make sure that we represent our province well.

"Everyone is looking forward to the first three points with the reopening of the league. It is going to be difficult because we are not yet safe, but we are up for the challenge."

The 40-year-old coach, who is originally from Lesotho, said he is having sleepless nights as the game draws closer, thinking about his starting line-up against City.

"Everybody is pushing, so really, I don't have a starting line-up in mind as yet.

"I am sure that it will have to wait until the last night before the game. Everyone is working hard, so the starting 11 right now is 32 players," the coach joked.