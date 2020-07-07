Lehlohonolo Seema takes reins at Chippa United

Lehlohonolo Seema was handed the tough task of attempting to guide Chippa United away from the relegation zone when he was revealed as club's new coach yesterday.

That Seema becomes the fifth coach to take the charge of the Chilli Boys this season comes as no real surprise when one considers how often the guard is changed at Chippa United.

He joins the club following the departure of Clinton Larsen, Duran Francis, Norman Mapeza and, most recently, Rulani Mokwena who was out of contract.

But Seema will be hoping to usher in a new era for the club, which find itself struggling to keep afloat yet again this season, only three points above the relegation spots.

Seema resigned from Bloemfontein Celtic yesterday morning and minutes later it was announced by Chippa that he had penned a three-year deal with the Port Elizabeth side.

Unfortunately, the club's supporters will have to wait to hear about Seema's plans as the media were denied a chance to speak to the new man despite numerous requests to the team management, including new general manager Morgan Mammila.