Lehlohonolo Seema takes reins at Chippa United
Lehlohonolo Seema was handed the tough task of attempting to guide Chippa United away from the relegation zone when he was revealed as club's new coach yesterday.
That Seema becomes the fifth coach to take the charge of the Chilli Boys this season comes as no real surprise when one considers how often the guard is changed at Chippa United.
He joins the club following the departure of Clinton Larsen, Duran Francis, Norman Mapeza and, most recently, Rulani Mokwena who was out of contract.
But Seema will be hoping to usher in a new era for the club, which find itself struggling to keep afloat yet again this season, only three points above the relegation spots.
Seema resigned from Bloemfontein Celtic yesterday morning and minutes later it was announced by Chippa that he had penned a three-year deal with the Port Elizabeth side.
Unfortunately, the club's supporters will have to wait to hear about Seema's plans as the media were denied a chance to speak to the new man despite numerous requests to the team management, including new general manager Morgan Mammila.
Chippa's COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi did offer some words, saying he was confident the newly appointed coach will help end the club's continual fight against relegation in the Absa Premiership.
"As a Chippa brand, we have always believed in up-and-coming [coaches] in South Africa. But what is different with coach Seema is that he does not need to prove himself anymore," Mzinzi said.
"He has done well in his previous job with the all the challenges that the club faced.
"He has proven himself to be an acute technician and he has won difficult matches at Celtic."
Celtic wished Seema well in a statement, and later confirmed John Maduka as new head coach. He will be assisted by former Celtic and under-23 national team midfielder Abram Nteo.
Seema, who captained Celtic during his playing days, had been in charge of Celtic on different occasions in the past and worked closely with Maduka.
He leaves Siwelele in ninth place on the standings with 28 points from 23 matches. The Bloemfontein side are also in the semifinal stage of the Nedbank Cup. - Additional reporting by Mahlatse Mphahlele
